1/
Rose Ann Schutte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ann Schutte
Rose Ann Schutte, born July 21, 1958, passed away on August 2, 2020. Rose was a lifelong resident of Ridgefield. She was a graduate of Wright Institute, and worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jay Seewald for over a decade before retiring.
Rose is survived by her husband, Charles Schutte Jr.; daughter, Jessica Schutte; son, Christopher Schutte; grandson, Chase Schutte; sister, Lori Kilcran and her husband, Rex Kilcran; brother Harold Eberhardt Jr. and his wife Jeanne Eberhardt; sister Cindy Eberhardt; aunt Antonia Peterson and her husband Chuck Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was an avid lover of animals, including her beloved dog Roxy. She could often be found in her backyard, doing yard work that she enjoyed so much, or dancing to the music she loved. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved