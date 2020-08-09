Rose Ann SchutteRose Ann Schutte, born July 21, 1958, passed away on August 2, 2020. Rose was a lifelong resident of Ridgefield. She was a graduate of Wright Institute, and worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jay Seewald for over a decade before retiring.Rose is survived by her husband, Charles Schutte Jr.; daughter, Jessica Schutte; son, Christopher Schutte; grandson, Chase Schutte; sister, Lori Kilcran and her husband, Rex Kilcran; brother Harold Eberhardt Jr. and his wife Jeanne Eberhardt; sister Cindy Eberhardt; aunt Antonia Peterson and her husband Chuck Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.Rose was an avid lover of animals, including her beloved dog Roxy. She could often be found in her backyard, doing yard work that she enjoyed so much, or dancing to the music she loved. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.