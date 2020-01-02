The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
1923 - 2019
Rose Cianci Obituary
Rose Cianci
Rose Cianci, 96, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Philip J Cianci Sr.
Mrs. Cianci was born in the Bronx on November 23, 1923; a daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Soda) Tedone. A longtime resident of Harrison, NY, Mrs. Cianci worked for the Dime Savings Bank, was active in the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes and a parishioner of St Gregory the Great church. After retirement in 1999, Mrs. Cianci resided in Ridgefield. She was active in the senior citizen community, volunteered for many organizations and was a parishioner of St Mary's Church.
She is survived by her children; Philip J Cianci Jr., Rosanne Bavero and Annette Webb and her husband, Daniel. Mrs. Cianci is also survived by five grandchildren; Christopher Cianci, Julianne Bavero, Rachel, Madeline and Danny Webb, as well as a brother, Fred Tedone.
Friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at stjude.org/givehope
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 9, 2020
