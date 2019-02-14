Rose M. Gasparrini

May 31, 1925~Feb 6, 2019 Rose M. Gasparrini died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Greenwich Hospital on Wednesday February 6, 2019. Rose was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gasparrini, sister Vin Cianci, and her son Bill Gasparrini. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sue Gasparrini of Biloxi, MS, son, Joe Gasparrini and wife Karen of Stamford, daughter Laura Peters and husband Paul of Stamford, and son John Gasparrini of Ridgefield. She is also survived by twelve beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rose was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 31, 1925 and grew up in Patterson, New Jersey. Her parents Joseph and Agatha Cianci immigrated from Castlegrande, Italy. She came to Greenwich in 1950 after marrying her husband Joe. She worked for more than thirty years as a bookkeeper for his business. Rose's greatest passion focused on spending time with her family members and friends. She loved cooking meals for family and friends who were frequently at her home, in all seasons and for all occasions. Although she attended cooking school at Cornell University and prepared many delicious recipes, she was most well known for her meatballs, lasagna, and cheesecake. She was known for her hospitality and was always ready to serve a friend or guest at the dinner table. Rose's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her main priorities. Her life revolved around attending all their milestones and activities in Connecticut and Mississippi. She attended daily mass at St. Mary's Church and was an active member of the St. Mary's Ladies' Guild and was a Eucharistic Minister. As a member of the Greenwich Woman's Club she was involved in all their activities. She also spent her days gardening in the backyard with her sister Vin, was an avid card player and had a knack for winning the pool at Super Bowl parties. Rose maintained many friendships from every stage of her life beginning from her childhood. Rose's family members extend their gratitude to her caregivers. Visiting hours are on Sunday, February 10 at Coxe & Graziano, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich from 3-5 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Church 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Neighbor to Neighbor of Greenwich: www.ntngreenwich.org. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary