Ruth A Dickinson
March 20, 1926 - September 24, 2020 On Thursday, September 24, 2020 Ruth (Gilbert) Dickinson passed away of natural causes at the age of 94.
Ruth was born on March 20, 1926 in New York City, NY she was raised in Stamford, CT by her loving parents Charles & Emma Gilbert. She and husband Charlie built their first home in Ridgefield, CT where they raised their family. Upon retiring she moved to Ocala, Fl – and enjoyed many years of an active senior lifestyle.
Ruth is preceded in death, by her husband Charles, her parents, sister Patricia Gilbert and daughter-in-law Sandra Jackson Jenny. She is survived by her children Brian Jenny of Winchester, VA., David Jenny and his wife Marylou Kramer of Owls Head, ME and Leonardtown, MD. and Jayne Bolton, Trumbull, CT. And six wonderful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org
"Donate Now") NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd. Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.