Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 351 Main St. Ridgefield , CT

Ruth Wardrop Lyons, 85, of Ridgefield, CT, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born April 29, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT to Thomas and Mary (Blackburn) Wardrop.

Her's was a journey walked with grace and humility, humor and love. Childhood circumstances found her beloved older brothers, Thomas and Robert, in charge of her upbringing during her formative years. The importance of family and faith was at the heart of their care. They shaped her into the mannered and open-hearted soul that she would become. She had a way of making people feel uniquely familiar. Ruth attended boarding school at Wykeham Rise, Washington, CT and graduated from Bassick High School, Bridgeport, CT. She attended the University of Connecticut and the Katharine Gibbs School.

On June 25, 1955 she was married to Raymond H. Lyons in a ceremony performed by her brother, the Rev. Robert Wardrop, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Hartford, CT. Hitching her star to a travelling salesman, her early years of motherhood included setting up nurseries from Hartford to Philadelphia to Rochester. In 1967 the family of five settled in Fairfield County, CT. As her children Elizabeth, Paul and Sarah progressed through the Wilton, CT school system, Ruth went to work for Driscoll Elementary School. She became a mentor and big sister to many of the newly minted teachers undertaking their first posting, while carrying out administrative duties. Other career paths led to support roles in the worlds of commercial real estate, packaging and marketing, law and most recently, for the last fourteen years, insurance, with Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services.

The view from her desk fronting Main St. held it all. From the townsfolk clientele that were passionate about book swapping to the mail carrier bearing homemade wontons to the incredible staff who gave her everything from homemade chicken soup to surrogate grandchildren. Their collective thoughtfulness was an amazing gift to us. She took comfort in the simple, day-to-day rhythm that life in a small town can offer. Her pleasures were modest. Summer vacations on Cape Cod, crime mysteries, classic movies, a glass of wine, and being surrounded by loved ones. She made a savory onion soup, enjoyed playing bridge, loved to shop at Talbot's and supported St. Stephens Episcopal church in Ridgefield as a devoted worshipper and volunteer. A family trip last summer to Chicago and Milwaukee included taking in an afternoon game at Wrigley Field. We will miss her hand seeking ours. She made us smile and believe in the goodness of this life, no matter the circumstances. May she rest in peace.

She is survived by her three children, a son-in-law, L. Timothy Klvana; a daughter-in-law, Gayle (Augustadt); five grandchildren, David Foster Klvana, Andrew Blackburn Klvana, Aaron Foster Lyons, Benjamin Harper Lyons and Emma Starling Lyons; nieces Mary Meggison and her husband Jim, Fort Wayne, IN, Kate Wardrop, Somerville, MA; nephews, David R. Wardrop and his wife Maggie, Marstons Mills, MA, Robert (Bob) Wardrop, Jr. and his wife Nancie, E. Granby, CT, grandniece, Lindsey Blair Wardrop, Somerville, MA; and grand-nephews Robert, John and Randy Wardrop, E. Granby, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond in 2014 and her nephew Thomas (Young Tommy) Wardrop, lll, 1966.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield, CT. The Rev. Victoria Miller, a close family friend, will offer the homily. The Rev. Whitney Altopp will preside. A reception will follow in North Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT or St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 23, 2019