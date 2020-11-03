Sandra Edna MacGreevy
Sandy MacGreevy, formerly of LaGrange, lost her long battle to Cancer on October 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter Lisa McEvoy in Ridgefield, CT.
Born on May 8, 1944 to the parents of Harold and Evelyn MacGreevy in Poughkeepsie, NY. She worked in the Transportation Dept. at Arlington School District for 25 years.
In 1995, she moved to Ridgefield, CT to be with her Daughter, Lisa (Sean) and family.
She was so proud of her daughter and son-in-law, Sean for all their accomplishments. She was happiest spending time with her granddaughters, Lakin and Kaelyn. They always made her smile with pride! She also leaves behind her sister, Bonnie and brother-in-law Joe, who she adored, and her only niece and nephew, Annette Clark (Jules) and Shawn Clark (Tanya). She also leaves 7 great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great nieces and nephews. In addition, she left behind many fond memories of all her friends at Congregate Senior Housing in Ridgefield, CT.
Her main passion was watching her Mets Game. She was an avid softball player for many years in a women's Softball league. She loved fishing with her sister and brother-in-law and she loved Old Western movies and Country Music.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00-11:30am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Assoc. at rvnahealth.org