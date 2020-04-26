|
Sharon Claire Post
Sharon Claire Post died at the age of 73 years old on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Danbury, CT, after courageously fighting health complications from COVID-19.
She was born at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital on June 28, 1946. Sharon grew up in Little Neck Queens, but for a brief period spent in France due to her father's work with the United Nations. Sharon lived in Ridgefield, CT, for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Amelia, and Murray Achtel, and her brother, Robert Achtel. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Post Ladha, as well as her son-in-law, Fayrid Ladha, and two granddaughters, Celine Ladha and Milena Ladha. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ricci Achtel, her niece, Bergen Filgas and her family, her nephew, Roland Achtel and his family, and close cousins. She worked as a secretary and was a friend to all. Sharon was known for her insightful, funny wit, and loved reading, socializing, and fashion.
Due to health concerns, the family will hold a memorial service in Fall 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Feeding America. The family sincerely extends it's gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff, at Danbury Hospital for their dedication during this challenging time. May all of you stay healthy, may all of you stay safe, and may we come together in the future to properly celebrate Sharon's life at a time when it is safe for us to gather.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020