The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Claire Post

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Claire Post Obituary
Sharon Claire Post
Sharon Claire Post died at the age of 73 years old on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Danbury, CT, after courageously fighting health complications from COVID-19.
She was born at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital on June 28, 1946. Sharon grew up in Little Neck Queens, but for a brief period spent in France due to her father's work with the United Nations. Sharon lived in Ridgefield, CT, for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Amelia, and Murray Achtel, and her brother, Robert Achtel. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Post Ladha, as well as her son-in-law, Fayrid Ladha, and two granddaughters, Celine Ladha and Milena Ladha. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ricci Achtel, her niece, Bergen Filgas and her family, her nephew, Roland Achtel and his family, and close cousins. She worked as a secretary and was a friend to all. Sharon was known for her insightful, funny wit, and loved reading, socializing, and fashion.
Due to health concerns, the family will hold a memorial service in Fall 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Feeding America. The family sincerely extends it's gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff, at Danbury Hospital for their dedication during this challenging time. May all of you stay healthy, may all of you stay safe, and may we come together in the future to properly celebrate Sharon's life at a time when it is safe for us to gather.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -