MAJOR (RTD) STEPHEN PATRICK CAIN, MBE
(Feb 17, 1945 – Apr 21, 2020) Major Stephen Cain passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on April 21, 2020, aged 75.
Major Cain was born in Chorley, England, the third son of Thomas Patrick Cain and Winifred Mary Cain (nee Barton) and spent his early childhood in Eccles and Salford, near Manchester. His youth and teenage years were spent in Ipswich on the east coast of England. He was educated at Saint Joseph's College, Ipswich, and graduated from Ipswich Civic College. He was accepted as an Officer Cadet in the British Army and graduated from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1965.
Major Cain saw active service in Borneo (Malaysia) in the 1960's, and in the 1970's assumed command of "B" Company of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the height of the troubles. His role in combat in leading his troops through the streets of Belfast and in trying to build peace between the warring communities was recognized and he was awarded the Member of the British Empire by Her Majesty the Queen for operational duties as Company Commander. He completed 'P Company' as an officer to join 10th Battalion Parachute Regiment and later was to head up platoons of the 82nd and 101st "Screaming Eagles" Airborne Divisions for a combined drop into Arnhem. Stephen was an experienced sky diver and jumped about 80 times into landing zones.
Major Cain attended courses on International Affairs and politics at Oxford University, received his law degree from The British College of Law in 1983, and was admitted into the Supreme Court of England & Wales.
After moving to the US in 1991 he consulted on World Security Matters and Urban Terrorism. Stephen was a fierce proponent of the Special Relationship between Britain and America, and the Steadfast Alliance of Commonwealth nations in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. His involvement in Veteran's Affairs helped raise significant funds for British and American wounded.
In 2008, he conceived and founded the Allied Forces Foundation (www.alliedforcesfoundation.org) to help unite wounded, ill and injured service people from the US, UK and all allied nations in wellness, healing and rehabilitation. To that end, Stephen organized teams of wounded and fit service men and women to compete in a variety of athletic events including the Marine Corps Marathon. Stephen dedicated many years of his life to supporting a cause in which he strongly believed. In his youth he was an accomplished rugby player and later a successful coach.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Donna Broomall Cain of Ridgefield CT, his children Anna Williams and Simon Cain (London, UK), his siblings, Michael Cain (Esbjerg, Denmark), Kevin Cain (Brighton, UK), John Cain (Darien CT) and Nicholas Byrne (Berlin, Germany) and by his four grandchildren (London, UK). He also leaves behind two fat and furry four-legged friends, Saia and Ellie, whom he loved dearly, as he did all the rescue dogs that he and Donna cared for over the years.
Stephen will be remembered as an engaging, charismatic and talented individual who fought and worked hard for his beliefs. His brothers will remember him as a fun-loving, sometimes exasperating, companion and friend who in his later years achieved some of the inner calm he constantly sought. He will be sorely missed.
No ceremonies are planned at this stage. Donations in Stephen's memory can be made to:
Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue ( www.roar-ridgefield.org )
Allied Forces Foundation ( www.alliedforcesfoundation.org )
The family wants to recognize the warm and caring attention provided to Stephen by the dedicated staff at Saint John Paul II Center, Danbury CT, over the past three years and most especially in his final days.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020