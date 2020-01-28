The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Steve H. Hart Jr.
Stephen H. Hart Jr., 97 peacefully passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020 in Flower Mound, Texas surrounded by family. His loving wife Rosetta preceded him in death on August 11, 1999. Also preceded in death by his sister Betty Roberts, daughter Catherine Hart Hughes, and Grandson Stephen T. Hughes. He is survived by: Daughters: Deborah (Walter) Rachiski; Nancy (Steve) Knortz; Sharon Merriman; Son: Stephen H. Hart, III; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, New York has charge of arrangements, details and full obituary can be found at www.EdwardDowdle.com.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 30, 2020
