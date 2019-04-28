Susan B. Fogerty

Susan Burnett Fogerty passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home in Ridgefield, Connecticut. She had a joyful spirit, generous heart and good humor.

Susan was born in New York, New York on November 9, 1936, the second child and only daughter of WiIlliam T. and Margaret O'Brien Burnett. She adored her parents and her wonderful, loving and supportive brothers, Lawrence and John.

Susan was raised in the Flushing neighborhood of the borough of Queens.

She married J. Brayton Fogerty, Jr., also of Flushing, in 1957. Brayton predeceased her in 2005.

Susan raised six children - J. Brayton III, of Ridgefield, William (Nancy) of Alpharetta, GA, Margaret (James) Rattigan of West Hartford, CT, Stephen (Diane) of Wilton, CT, Susan (Robert) Griffith of Columbus, OH and Elizabeth (Ryan) Fogerty-Bell of Ridgefield, CT.

The family moved from Flushing to Ridgefield in 1969.

Susan was a teacher at DATAHR in Danbury for many years during the 1970's. She had a profound impact on her students, many who still recognized her and greeted her warmly forty years later.

After DATAHR, Susan owned a number of consignment shops in Ridgefield - Deju Vu, The Ridgefield Antique Center and The Silver Lining. In the past few years she kept busy buying and selling "stuff" with her friends at Blue Bird Estate Sales.

Susan had eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, each a source of pride and joy.

She enjoyed the friendship of many, including childhood friends with whom she remained close throughout her life, and her fellow morning mass "regulars" at St. Mary Church of Ridgefield.

Susan was the embodiment of loving and generous sacrifice in the service of those she encountered in life, regardless of station, color, creed or sin.

And, she was damn funny.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Private interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield at the direction of the family.

There will be no calling hours.

The family welcomes all her friends to celebrate Susan's amazing life at Silver Spring Country Club, Silver Spring Road, Ridgefield, Connecticut at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday following the Mass of Christian Burial.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary