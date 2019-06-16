Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Isaac Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Isaac

Jun 12, 1927 - Jun 14, 2019 After more than a week of negotiations with God to be sure everything was ready on both sides, Suzanne Isaac joined her beloved Brother Ed, Father Elliott, Mother Julia, and Uncles Al, Merrill, and Quentin in the ever after on Friday, June 14, 2019. Our Suzie was 92 years and 2 days old when she passed. Left to mourn her absence, to celebrate her successes, and to unartfully sing her favorite girl scout songs, are her husband of 64.5 years, Herbert; their three sons, Leonard, Ronald, Martin; their daughters-in-law Bonnie, Karen, Mary, and Linda; their grandchildren Alyson, Tyler, Jessica, Nicole, Daniel, Samuel, Julia, and Joshua; nieces and nephews Marjorie, Peter, Barbara, Amy, Joanne, Robert and Richard; and many other family members and friends.

Suzie was born June 12, 1927 in New York City. She grew up on the West Side before leaving for college in upstate New York. While Suzie was in her first year at Syracuse, her brother, Eddie, was shot down behind enemy lines and reported "missing in action". It was not until April 12, over four months later, that Suzie and her family received a telegram stating that Eddie was alive as a prisoner of war in Germany. Suzie left Syracuse at the end of that semester, and did not resume her studies until her brother came home at the end of the war. The military stories and new, "saltier" version of the English language that Eddie brought back from the war apparently sparked an interest in Suzie to study sociology at NYU, where she received her Sociology degree.

Suzie began her work life as a secretary. We cannot imagine that went over very well. She also did a short stint as a student teacher before finding her passion in Girl Scout work as a field director in Torrington, Connecticut in 1952. It was in girl scouting that Suzie made many close friends, and learned so many of the life lessons that she shared with us all. With all that professional background and experience with campers, it's no wonder her three boys got away with nothing as youngsters. Suzie made up for a lifetime of hearing deficits with eyes behind her head. Suzie knew that if her children were quiet, it meant they were getting in trouble (unless they were eating or sleeping).

The love of her life, her husband, Herb, met Suzie at Suzie's 16th birthday party. Herb had considerable competition for Suzie's affections. All three lads at that Sweet Sixteen party were named "Herbert". Years later, after Suzie and Herbie connected again, Herbie distinguished himself as THE Herbert for Suzie. Herbie and Suzie formally joined as lifelong partners in love before God and family in 1954 in New York City. The only disagreement they had over the next 64 years we ever heard about was whether or not to wallpaper behind the refrigerator, and we still don't know who took which position, or if there ended up being any wallpaper back there.

Suzie embraced the world of need with open arms and a loving heart. She was determined to make the world a better place. She was always there for family, helping her nieces and nephews with their young ones. But in addition, she sought to empower women to be treated as equals, even going so far as asking the Rabbi to quit calling God "Him". She helped newly arrived emigres to learn English as a second language with Literacy Volunteers. Every summer, she enrolled the family in the Fresh Air Fund so that young inner city kids could experience living outside of the City. In so doing, she ensured that her kids and neighbors discovered, as she had at an early age, that people of different backgrounds really are not that different after all.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Watermark and the Springs, her caring doctors, particularly Dr. Heather Nisbeth, the Brightstar Agency and their loving aides, especially Melanie and Charmaine, and the Regional Hospice folks, for taking such good and loving care of our Mom. Above all, we thank Petra for loving and tending to Suzie in her last years and helping her as the daughter she never had.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fresh Air Fund, https://freshair.org

Services will be held Monday June 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at B'Nai Israel 444 Main St. N., Southbury, CT 06488. Burial will be private.

Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com Published in The Ridgefield Press on June 16, 2019