Suzanne Lenker
Suzanne D. Lenker
Suzanne D. Lenker, 83, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ms. Lenker was born in Trenton, NJ on December 30, 1936; the daughter of the late Dorothy E. (Scott) and Daniel Musser Lenker.
A retired Guidance Counselor from the Ridgefield Public School system, Ms. Lenker was a longtime resident of Ridgefield, who later on wintered in Stuart, FL, where she enjoyed the beach and the ocean. In her younger years, Ms. Lenker loved to fish, sail and play tennis.
Ms. Lenker graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelors in Education and went on to receive her Masters Degree from University of Miami. Ms. Lenker had a distinguished 27 year career as a Guidance Counselor at Farmingville Elementary School in Ridgefield. She was an active member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional organization for Educators as well as the Womans Club of Stuart, FL.
She is survived by her brother, Earle Scott Lenker, a close friend, Mary Lou Chafee; as well as many other neighbors and colleagues. Interment services will be private.



Published in Danbury News Times & The Ridgefield Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
