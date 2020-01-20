|
|
Sylvia R. M. Peterson
Sylvia Rosina Meier Peterson was born April 20,1934 in Montreal, Canada to Swiss immigrants Otto and Lydia Meier. She moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1950 at the age of 16, where she became a naturalized citizen of the United states of America. She met Norman E. Peterson on a vacation, and married him in 1957 after a whirlwind courtship. She gave life to three children, Diane, Eric, and Christine (Cee). In 1974, she was at last able to meet her older sister, Valerie Fabri, who had been raised in Switzerland.
She pursued many interests in her lifetime, including modeling, cooking and baking, drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, gardening, motorcycling, trap and skeet, training retriever dogs, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, investing, collecting and selling curios, art and furniture, volunteering for various local organizations, and gathering huge numbers of friends and admirers.
She was divorced in 1979. In 2004, on her annual trip to Sanibel Island, FL, she found the love she had always dreamed of in Robert Finch, who shared her passion for photography and travel, as well as her silly sense of humor. Together, they traveled the world, taking pictures and having a wonderful time. He was her "Bobcat" to the end of her days.
She endured many hardships in her life, but always faced every challenge head-on and found ways to turn things to her advantage. Born during the Great Depression, she learned her legendary frugality. When her marriage ended, she taught herself to invest and supported herself by buying and selling undervalued items. She had joints replaced when arthritis tried to slow her down. And when Alzheimer's disease ambushed her in her late 70s, her family and friends surrounded her with love and care, allowing her to live out her days in dignity and comfort and having fun to the very end. She passed peacefully, without pain, knowing she was loved.
She will always be remembered by many for her big smile, quick wit, ready laughter, risqué jokes, warm hugs, delicious cakes and brownies, jingly bracelets and silver rings, her inexhaustible energy, generosity, terrific parties, and her ability to get great deals on everything.
Her legacy includes her three children and their spouses (Diane Peterson and Cary Schaeberle, Cee and Boris Moreyn, and Eric and Susie Peterson), and six grandchildren (Joseph and Adam Moreyn, and Brent, Eric, Michael, and Jon Peterson).
Memorial Services will be held both in Jackson, WY and Ridgefield, CT this spring. Announcements will be made when dates are established. Anyone wishing to make donations in Sylvia's memory is encouraged to consider:
The Art Association of Jackson Hole, WY
www.artassociation.org
Founder's Hall, Ridgefield, CT www.founders-hall.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 23, 2020