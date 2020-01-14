The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Howard Obituary
Teresa "Lily" Howard
Mrs. Teresa "Lily" Howard, 91, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of Richard B. Howard for 70 years who together owned and operated the Ridgefield Tennis Club on Copps Hill Road for many years.
She was born in Valpraiso, Chile on August 24,1928, the daughter of the late Charles Price and Teresa Bernal de Price. Lily graduated from Traphagen Institute of Art in New York where she met her husband in 1948. They married in 1950 and lived in Long Island, NY and Barcelona, Spain prior to moving to Ridgefield in 1966. As a resident of Ridgefield for over 50 years, she volunteered many hours of community service through the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association and was a devoted member of St. Mary's parish.
Lilly will be remembered as a gifted artist, for her kindness and compassion, and for her love of family and friends. She and her husband traveled extensively and for many years wintered in Vina Del Mar, Chile where she leaves many close friends and relatives.
She is survived by her five children, Virginia of Providence, RI; Charles of Newport, RI; Patrick of Ridgefield, CT; Rich (Dianna) of Poway, CA and Rob (Julia) of Ridgefield, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael of Newport News, VA, David of Tulalip, WA, Alex of Stamford, CT, Gemma of New York, NY and Ryan of Poway, CA and two great-grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -