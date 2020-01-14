|
Teresa "Lily" Howard
Mrs. Teresa "Lily" Howard, 91, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of Richard B. Howard for 70 years who together owned and operated the Ridgefield Tennis Club on Copps Hill Road for many years.
She was born in Valpraiso, Chile on August 24,1928, the daughter of the late Charles Price and Teresa Bernal de Price. Lily graduated from Traphagen Institute of Art in New York where she met her husband in 1948. They married in 1950 and lived in Long Island, NY and Barcelona, Spain prior to moving to Ridgefield in 1966. As a resident of Ridgefield for over 50 years, she volunteered many hours of community service through the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association and was a devoted member of St. Mary's parish.
Lilly will be remembered as a gifted artist, for her kindness and compassion, and for her love of family and friends. She and her husband traveled extensively and for many years wintered in Vina Del Mar, Chile where she leaves many close friends and relatives.
She is survived by her five children, Virginia of Providence, RI; Charles of Newport, RI; Patrick of Ridgefield, CT; Rich (Dianna) of Poway, CA and Rob (Julia) of Ridgefield, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael of Newport News, VA, David of Tulalip, WA, Alex of Stamford, CT, Gemma of New York, NY and Ryan of Poway, CA and two great-grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 16, 2020