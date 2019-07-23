Treva Allen Oakley Collins, Mother of Ridgefielder

Treva Allen Collins, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June, 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by her three children, Karin (Chris) Fallon of Ridgefield, Allen (Brenda) Collins and Belinda Collins of Nashville, four grandsons and four great-granddaughters.

She was the loving wife of Harold "Buddy" Collins (deceased) and the only child of Rebecca Whitely and Archie Oakley.

She graduated from Cohn High School in Nashville where she was Captain of the girls' basketball team and Captain of the cheerleading squad. Her classmates voted her Most Athletic and Best All Around.

Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, water aerobics and bowling on the same women's team for fifty years. She cherished her friends and making new friends including many in Ridgefield over these past seven years.

The family wishes to thank her wonderful sitters, Annie Ramov and Catherine Heenan, who made her feel so special, Barb Nevins of Southwest Cafe along with staff members Annie, Pam, Tricia, and Jenny who welcomed her with open arms, Coaches Emmanuel and Karen and all the RAC mid-morning Masters swimmers who watched over her and called her 'mom,' Michelle Woodward and Annie Dino of Elevations and Jane Bradley of Pilates Greenhouse who always had a chair waiting just for her and lastly, Dick Ahlstrom and his merry band of musicians who delighted Treva with their music at Founders' Hall on Mondays.

The family invites those who have expressed interest in gifting a charity in Treva's name to remember Founders' Hall because she loved the music, danced at their parties and looked forward to kissing Santa at the annual holiday party. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 25, 2019