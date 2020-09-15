Valory Munroe

Valory R. MunroeValory R. Munroe, 76, of Southbury, formerly of Ridgefield, husband of Florie (Hanrahan) Munroe, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. Val was born in New York, New York, September 18, 1943, son of Chester and Bernice (Madeya) Munroe. He joined the Navy after graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School and became a naval Medical Corpsman serving in hospitals at Coronado, St. Albans, and Bethesda where he tended to President Kennedy. On return from the naval duty, he attended, City College of New York (CCNY) and later obtained two Masters Degrees (Marine Science and Counseling) at the University of Bridgeport A resident of Ridgefield since 1949, he worshipped at many of Ridgefield's churches from St. Mary's, to Jesse Lee, St. Stephens and the First Congregational Church joining in the activities they provide for the benefit of Ridgefield. He has been a resident of Southbury for the past year. Mr. Munroe performed research with the New England Institute and later was employed with GTE and then I.B.M. as a Project Manager in Informational Technology. A Renaissance type of guy, there was nothing he couldn't do, and he found fellow Ridgefielders to join in everything from Cub Scout Master with Budd Flagg to soup kitchens to religious retreats at local churches. He loved sailing and was an early member of Singles under Sail; a wonderful group of people from up and down the shore. In addition to his wife of twenty years, Mr. Munroe is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife Janie and their children Ashley, Halli, Heather, and Evan, as well as his son James. He was delighted to become the stepfather to daughter, Laura Nicoll MD and her husband Jason and their children Kathryn, James, and William; two stepsons, Peter Welch and his wife Melissa and their children Maeve and Bridgett and U.S. Army Major Ian Welch and his wife Melissa and their children Ian Andrew, Charlotte Fiona and Veronica Quinn; He was devoted to these children and proud of their diverse accomplishments. Due to the Pandemic crisis all services will be private.