Victoria Secunda
It is with enormous sadness that the family of Victoria Secunda announces her passing on June 17, aged 80, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Shel Secunda, her daughter (for all of her 50), Jennifer Heller, and by her 'Usual Suspects' - you know who you are. Life will not be the same without your bright lights, Vicky. Mom, We miss you terribly.
Services for Victoria will be held at 3:00 p.m. on July 20 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT, followed by a reception at Lounsbury House.
