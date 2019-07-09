The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
351 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
Victoria Secunda
It is with enormous sadness that the family of Victoria Secunda announces her passing on June 17, aged 80, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Shel Secunda, her daughter (for all of her 50), Jennifer Heller, and by her 'Usual Suspects' - you know who you are. Life will not be the same without your bright lights, Vicky. Mom, We miss you terribly.
Services for Victoria will be held at 3:00 p.m. on July 20 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT, followed by a reception at Lounsbury House.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 11, 2019
