Vincent D'Amico, Jr
Vincent D'Amico, Jr. of Branford, CT and Estero, FL, passed away January 22nd after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 years old. Vincent was the beloved husband of Barbara, who died in 2018. He is survived by his children with his first wife, Ingrid, who died in 1990. They are his son Vincent III and daughter-in-law Carolyn of Landenberg, PA; his daughter Kristine LaVigna and son-in-law Chris of Ridgefield, CT; his son Dan and daughter-in-law Marilyn of South Salem, NY; and his grandchildren Christian and Katie LaVigna, Daniel and Victoria D'Amico, and Bella D'Amico. Vincent is also survived by Barbara's daughter and son-in-law Erica and David Mauro and grandsons Will and Michael of Redding, CT, who welcomed him into their family with love. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Vincent was a graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. After finishing his degree, he flew for several years as a naval aviator and left the Navy in 1964 with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Following his military service, he was in sales at Xerox and finished his career working in real estate sales.
Those who knew and loved Vincent will remember him as a real gentleman; quiet, charming, but always ready for a good time. His children remember him playing the guitar and singing with friends during parties at their home in Tuckahoe, NY. He had a strong love for the sea and boats, which played a part in all phases of his life. When his children were young, the family often took their boat across the LI Sound to go camping on the beach; in later years they visited him on the catamaran he and Barbara lived on after retirement.
His wishes were to forego formal services. Instead, his family chose a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Sunday, February 23rd in Branford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (https://www.lustgarten.org/research/for-donors/) or the Smilow Cancer Hospital (http://closertofree.com/).
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 30, 2020