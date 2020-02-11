|
|
Vincent P. Contessa
Vincent Paul Contessa, 59, of Newtown, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Vincent was born on October 16,1960 in Norwalk, CT; a son of Norma (Fossi) and the late Joseph R. Contessa. Vincent came in to this world facing a great many challenges but he exceeded the odds that were given him. He was a resident of Southbury Training School (STS) for many years where he received great care and made many friends. He lived in a Key Human Services group home in Newtown for the past several years and attended a day program at the Kennedy Center, also in Newtown. We are extremely grateful to all the wonderful people at STS, Key, Kennedy Center and all the many people that advocated for him over the years; along with the staff that treated Vincent during his final days at Danbury Hospital. We would also like to acknowledge the Ridgefield Lions Club who, for many years, supported our fundraising efforts at STS and continue to remain faithful to past members and their families.
In addition to his mother, Vincent is survived by a brother Jay (Denise) of Redding and three sisters, Elizabeth Preville of Brookfield, Mary Matthews and Carol Contessa of Newtown. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Ridgefield Lions Club, P.O. Box 77, Ridgefield, CT 06877, The Kennedy Center – Project Unite, 2440 Reservoir Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611 or Key Human Services, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 1A, Wethersfield, CT 06109; please include in the memo Berkshire CLA Rec Fund. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 13, 2020