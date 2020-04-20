|
Dr. Virginia A. Merold
Dr. Virginia A. Merold, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at St. John Paul II Nursing Home in Danbury, CT.
Virginia was born in Mount Vernon, NY on May 23, 1940 to Fred and Grace (Heiser) Merold. She attended local schools and then received her Bachelors of Science Degree from Mount Saint Mary's in Newburgh, NY. She later went on to earn her Masters and Doctorate degrees at Catholic University in Washington, DC. She taught for over 50 years; starting her career at Immaculate High School in Danbury, CT. She taught in many high schools and colleges throughout the area along with being a private tutor. For over 20 years, she taught in-patients at the Four Winds Hospital in Cross River, NY. While working on her Doctorate, she worked at the National Institute of Health in Washington, DC doing cancer research.
She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her sister, Jacqueline (Jackie) Meyer and brother-in-law, Robert Meyer of Pound Ridge, NY; her nephew Michael Meyer and his wife, Marion of East Granby, CT and great-nephew and niece Alexander and Sophia Meyer as well as many friends and former students.
Virginia was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield, CT when she taught CCD classes for many years. Virginia, "Ginger" to many who knew her, will be remembered as a kind generous, gentle natured person and true friend.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at St. John Paul for the care and dedication given to Virginia. Private interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ridgefield. Due to the health emergency, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 23, 2020