Virginia D. Melvin

March 13, 1927-July 29,2020

Virginia Melvin a long-time resident of Ridgefield, CT died after a brief illness at Danbury Hospital on July 29,2020.

Virginia was a private and self-less woman. She was a loyal friend and very kind to everyone she encountered. Her energy and love always centered around her five grandchildren, who she was devoted to and loved most dearly, as well as her adopted home of Ridgefield. She would never pass up a chance to go exploring with family or friends. Whether it was a family vacation, a shopping trip, or lunch at her favorite Ridgefield spots, she could be found riding shotgun, offering directions, restaurant reviews, or telling a story of the latest "nice person" she had just met.

Virginia will be missed by her family, but we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her husband, family and good friends who have gone on before her. As she wished, there will be no memorial service. In her honor, she would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name.



