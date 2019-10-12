The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Vladas Strimavicius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vladas V. Strimavicius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vladas V. Strimavicius Obituary
Vladas V. Strimavicius
Vladas V. Strimavicius, 84, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Rosemary (Craig) Strimavicius. Friends will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prospector Theater.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vladas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now