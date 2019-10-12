|
|
Vladas V. Strimavicius
Vladas V. Strimavicius, 84, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Rosemary (Craig) Strimavicius. Friends will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prospector Theater.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 17, 2019