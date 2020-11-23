Warren K. Riecker
Mar. 2,1930-Nov. 15, 2020 Warren Riecker, 90, formerly of Ridgefield died peacefully at his home in Woodbury, CT on November 15th 2020. He was born in Queens, New York on March 2, 1930 grew up in the Bronx and Port Chester, New York before joining the army and serving during the Korean War. In 1959 Warren moved to Ridgefield with his wife Barbara where they raised their family and resided until 2019. He was involved with boy scout troop 47 for many years and was a charter member of St Andrews Lutheran Church. Warren worked for many years at Brunetti's Market on Main Street.
An avid reader he exchanged books with neighbors and family. He rarely missed a New York Mets game and never missed a UCONN Women's basketball game. He loved the morning newspapers, a cup of coffee and doing puzzles to keep busy.
Warren is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years. His children, Jeffrey of Wilton, CT, Andrew of Woodbury, CT and Diana Matson of Danbury, CT, grand-children Natalie and Daniel Riecker and Noah and Jacob Matson. He also leaves a sister, Barbara Jacobsen and many other friends and close family members, son-in-law Gregory McKim, Alison Horton, Ted Peterson, his caretaker Sheila Maher and his canine companion Cici.
The family is planning a memorial gathering in the spring. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
.