William Brown
William Brown, 88, of South Salem, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday November 29, 2020, with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Monica, and his son, Mark.
Bill was born to Andrew Brown and Adele (Regnier) Brown on August 1, 1932 in Mount Vernon, NY. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College in 1954, his Masters from VPI in 1955, and returned to Manhattan College as faculty in 1956. He later obtained his PhD in Civil Engineering from NYU in 1968. Bill remained at Manhattan College, serving as Chairman of the Department of Civil Engineering for several years and retired as a Full Professor in 2013. Bill taught several generations of Civil Engineers who are now building our cities during his 57 years at Manhattan College.
Bill was a devout Roman Catholic and very active in his church, St. Mary's Parish of Ridgefield CT, since 1974. He served with his wife as a Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years and in the Special Ministry of overseeing the Adoration Chapel for well over 20 years. He also served his Parish in other ways, including as a volunteer at the annual parish fair and as an usher for many church events.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Guests must sign up in advance at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a4bacaa2ea2fb6-william1
or call the church office at (203) 438-7292. Attendance is limited to 50 guests; facial coverings and social distancing are mandatory for those in attendance at the mass. Interment will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; Hawthorne, NY. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.