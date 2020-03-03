|
William Russ Owens
William Russ Owens, 75, died on March 2, 2020. Known affectionately by many as Wild Bill, he grew up in Marianna, AR, the son of Francis Marion Owens and Lillian England Owens. After graduating from the local high school, he attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he majored in chemical engineering and ran middle distance on the college track and cross country team. Bill went on to receive his PhD in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Bill was employed by Texaco Inc. for 29 years. He and his wife, Jacqueline Chandler and their daughter, Ashley moved to Beaumont, TX when he began working in the Texaco refinery and coaching a local high school's track team for fun.
Bill married Charlene Ramsey in Texas and relocated to Ridgefield, CT when he accepted a position in the Profit Research Group at Texaco's Headquarters in White Plains, NY. He and Charlene raised their three children Penelope (Penny), Michael (Mike) and Candice (Candy) in Ridgefield until 1989. Bill was an active member of Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, participating in the early days of the Appalachian Service Project program 13 times. He also served on various other church committees.
Another career change brought Bill and the family to southern California, where his computer skills and knowledge of the oil industry were highly regarded. He and his family returned to Ridgefield in 1993. After retiring in 2000, he tried teaching physics at Darien High School but was soon coaching the Ridgefield High School Boys Cross Country Team and then, his true love, coaching the Ridgefield High School Girls Cross Country and track team for 18 years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Regina Galvin Owens; his daughter, Ashley, her husband Scott Tabor and their children, William and Samantha Tabor; his daughter, Penny and her husband, Brian Hall; his son, Michael and his wife, Amanda Mygatt and their children, Natalie and Elsie; and his daughter, Candy. He also leaves his sister Lillian Vail Owens and his brother James Luke Owens and his wife, Carol. In addition, he and Regina share children and grandchildren from their blended family; Pamela Quinn, her husband Brad Fleming and their children Kirk, Kate, Owen, and Julia; Andrew Quinn, his wife Jill Colgan and their son Donovan; Courtney Quinn and her son Patrick. Bill was an extraordinary man, who loved wholly and had a smile for all. He was very loved and will always be in our hearts.
Funeral Services take place on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Jesse Lee United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the Carriage House on the church property.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 5, 2020