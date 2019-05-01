|
ADRIENNE LYNN LIGHT
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Adrienne Lynn Light, our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She left us on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Throughout her courageous fight with breast cancer, Adrienne changed so many lives. She had an infectious attitude, a big smile to greet you, and a never giving up attitude. She was born on October 28, 1978 in Paris, Tennessee to James H. and Ruth Ann (Gonzales) Cole.
Adrienne Cole was united in marriage to Jeremy Light on May 9, 1998, this union was blessed with two sons. As her boys were growing up and getting involved in many sporting events, the one place you would always find Adrienne was on the front row of the bleachers cheering them on. Always known for her ease of conversation, even with strangers, she possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of so many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking, will never be forgotten. The love that she had for her family was her greatest passion.
Adrienne Lynn Light is survived by her devoted husband, Jeremy Light, of the home; sons, Zach and Grant Light; mother, Ruth Ann Moore, of Rolla, MO; father and step-mother, James and Dianna Cole, of Paris, TN; sister, Marshan Farrier and husband Tim, of Troy, OH; step-brother, Marc Moore, of Puryear, TN; step-sister, MaryAnn McCain and husband Philip, of Paris, TN; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Carlton Moore.
Funeral services will be held at the Greentree Church in Rolla, Missouri on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor's Chris Foster and Chuck Whitmire officiating. Internment will follow at the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Church prior to the service on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10AM until service time. Memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to the Light Family to help with future education expense for her boys.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2019