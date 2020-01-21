|
Lt. Colonel Alan Lee Fitzwater
Lt. Colonel Alan Lee Fitzwater, United States Air Force, Ret., age 81, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Jean Ann Lerza Fitzwater of Atlanta; his daughter Leanne Fitzwater Shaw (Chris) of Atlanta, GA; and two grandchildren: Holly Elizabeth Shaw of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Taylor Shaw, Jr. of Atlanta. He is also survived by his brother Roger Fitzwater (Andrea) of Springfield, Missouri, and sister Linda Fitzwater Coleman (Gerry) of Texas. He is predeceased by a brother, Kent Fitzwater. He is also survived by five nieces and three nephews.
Alan was born on January 15, 1938 in Vienna, Missouri, the son of Bernice Eaton Fitzwater and Lee Fitzwater. One of four children, he grew up in Rolla, Missouri on a family farm. He was a three-season, decorated high school athlete and enjoyed playing sports with his brother Roger as his athletic side kick.
He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 15, which at the time made him the state's youngest recipient.
Growing up with an affection for the great outdoors, Alan could name every species of tree, plant and animal in his native state.
Known to his friends as "Fitz", Alan attended the Missouri School of Mines (now the Missouri University of Science and Technology) where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Yearning to fly jets, he entered the US Airforce as a Cadet at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California, where he began training as a Navigator/Bombardier. He met his bride of 59 years, Jean, when she was attending the University of California in Sacramento and he was a bright and shining new USAF cadet. He later finished his studies there, graduating with a degree in International Affairs.
Alan served his country in the USAF honorably for 29 years, based all over the world, and flew B-52s, FB-111s, and F-4s. He was highly decorated. His military training was second to none. One of his favorite assignments was taking young cadets through training on the B-52 bombers.
Following his military retirement, Alan and Jean moved to southern California, where Alan joined Northrop Corporation (now Northrop Grummun) in the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Division.
After retiring from Northrop, Alan and Jean moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to live near their only daughter Leanne and her husband, Dr. Christopher Shaw. Alan and Jean were thrilled to become grandparents to Holly and Christopher. They were beloved as "Nonny and Poppy" and relished their roles, attending all school events, sports and after-school activities.
He and Jean were consummate entertainers and hosted many festive celebrations with their inner circle.
Alan Fitzwater was an avid, talented hobbyist. He could fix anything. He always had a real horseshoe pit dug in every yard he every had. He built an amazing treehouse in his backyard which was popular with the children in his neighborhood. He hand-tied his flies as an accomplished fly fisherman.
He excelled in and followed tennis, golf, racquetball, basketball, baseball, hockey, and swimming among other sports. He loved table tennis. He cheered the Cardinals, the Angels and the Braves. He had a huge collection of coins, stamps and autographed baseballs and sports paraphernalia.
He and Jean adored their dogs all, from pedigrees to mutts.
He was a man's man. He believed that "working out" was a pick-up basketball game at the YMCA. He could fly jets and he could fly fish. But he had a soft heart, especially when it came to his family and his country. He was deeply patriotic.
From a humble start in the Ozarks, he went on to see the world, celebrate a milestone anniversary with the love of his life and pass on a legacy of a kind, progressive, and virtuous life. He will be greatly missed.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. Reception to follow. Committal with high military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are suggested to Mercy Care or Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020