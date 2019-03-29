Home

Alice Faye (Bell) Cranston


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Faye (Bell) Cranston Obituary
Alice Faye Bell Cranston
Beloved mother, sister, and servant of the Lord
Alice Faye Bell Cranston, age 78, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of St. James, MO, passed away on March 17, 2019. A memorial was held at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society in Raytown, MO on March 19, 2019.
Mrs. Cranston was born April 11, 1940 to parents J. Leonard & Eva Deisher Bell of St. James, MO. Where she attended St. James Schools, graduating with the class of 1958. She furthered her education and attended college at the School of the Ozarks and Southwest Missouri State with a Bachelor's degree in Voice and Education. Later she earned a master's in Music from the University of Arkansas. Alice spent her life serving as a choir director and later received a Masters in both Ministery of Music and Ministery of Education. She served several churches in the greater Kansas City area. Through her life she was a servant of the Lord. Her strong faith and God given gift of voice, both to minister and music, she shared with the world.
Alice was a good and loving mother to her children and will never be forgotten by Rebecca Bell-Houchin (Farron). Karla Cranston, Yvonne Cranston, Sharon Shanks, David Cranston, and Michael Cranston. One son, Keith Cranston, deceased.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, sister Eileen Durbin-Ayers, one brother, Paul Bell, one son, Keith Cranston. Surviving family includes her 6 children, sisters Vivian Clemons, Evelyn Wand, Sylvia Tay, and Ann Saad She loved her 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
