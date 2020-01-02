|
Alice May Feeler
Alice May Feeler, of Vienna, MO, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born in Freeburg, MO, on June 18, 1934, to the late Charles VanOstran Sr. and Laura (Franklin) VanOstran.
On December 2, 1951 she married Robert Leroy Feeler Sr. who preceded her in death on July 29, 2019.
Mrs. Feeler was a talented cook. She also helped manage the family farm, enjoyed picking and canning blackberries, gardening and especially spending time caring for her family. She was an active longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Vienna.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles VanOstran Jr., Herbert VanOstran, infant twin Harrison VanOstran and Bobby VanOstran; and her sister, Mabel Rollins.
Alice will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes six children, Brenda (Rick) Starostki, Kenny (Linda) Feeler, Beverly (Ed) Beard, Robert Jr. (Tammy) Feeler, Keith Feeler and Chris (Brenda) Feeler; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lillian Vinyard; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Alice Feeler will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Vienna. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery in rural Vienna. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Vienna.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020