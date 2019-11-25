|
Alonzo "Lon" Leonard LeFever
Alonzo "Lon" Leonard LeFever passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, California at the age of 91 years, 10 months, and 18 days.
Lon was born December 1, 1927 near Colton, California, son of the late Alonzo Leonard LeFever and Arlia Elizabeth (Andres) LeFever. He lived in Colton, California and in Phelps County, Missouri near Duke and Edgar Springs, Missouri while growing up. He moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1953 with his wife and son and continued to live in Los Angeles for the remainder of his life.
Lon attended grade school at various rural schools in Phelps County, Missouri and graduated from Newburg High School, Newburg, Missouri in 1945. Following high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corp and received an honorable discharge. He attended fender and auto body school in St. Louis, Missouri, and during that time worked for Stein Brothers Saddle Makers. He also worked in Rolla, Missouri at the Nash dealership and along with his father ran a filling station in Edgar Springs, Missouri. After moving to California, he worked for Los Angeles Fence Company as an ironworker and retired after 39 years. He also assisted his wife in her automotive industry business.
His abiding interest centered around his family. He was an avid country music fan and attended many live concerts including those of most major country music performers. He had a remarkable memory and was a great story teller.
On July 16, 1949, Lon married the love of his life, Alta Marie (Haley) LeFever. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2006. To this union two children were born, Martin Lynn LeFever and Mary Beth LeFever. Lon loved his family unconditionally and will be remembered as the most wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
As well as his wife, Lon was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Leonard LeFever and Arlia Elizabeth LeFever; and a sister, Etta Elizabeth (LeFever) Melton.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Martin Lynn LeFever of Los Angeles, California, and a daughter, Mary Beth LeFever of Sacramento, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services for Alonzo "Lon" Leonard LeFever will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Edgar Springs Cemetery, Edgar Springs, Missouri with Jamie Cantrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Edgar Springs Cemetery. Cards will be available at the cemetery and at all James and Gahr locations.
All arrangements are under the direction of James & Gahr Mortuary of Rolla, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019