Amanda Mae Wells
Amanda Mae Wells departed this on March 3, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. Amanda was born in Rolla, MO on September 4, 1989 to John Wells and Kelly Bartle (Angst). She is survived by her mother Kelly Bartle. (Angst); long time friend, William Atterberry of Montgomery City, MO; half brothers, Steven and David Wells; grandparents, Carol and Marvin Adam, and Jerry and Christine Bartle; aunt Christina Bartle and partner Stephen Sturgeon; aunt Lela Wibbenmeyer and husband Shaun, many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wells of Rolla, MO; uncles, Terry Bartle and Tracey Bartle, both of Rolla, MO.
Amanda attended high school in Rolla, MO and graduated high school in West fork, AR. She attended college at University of Missouri in Columbia, MO and Missouri S&T in Rolla, MO. Amanda served as an intern for Missouri Governor Nixon and was selected for St. Louis University's shears school for outstanding Missouri young women. Amanda was musically gifted and had a beautiful voice, writing and singing her own songs. She was a well known vocalist in Atlanta, GA where she had many life long friends and business associates. Amanda performed in musical venues from Atlanta, GA to Columbia, MO. She was a contestant on the TV show, "American Idol", and acted in "STAR" a musical drama television series.
A memorial service for Amanda will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Grace Church, located at 12640 Highway 63 South in Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Grace Church (12640 Highway 63 South in Rolla, MO) or to the Rolla High School Band and Choir 900 Bulldog Run, Rolla, MO) in celebration of Amanda's life and her love of music.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020