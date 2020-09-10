AMANDA NICOLE GANN
Amanda Nicole Gann, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 36.
She was born on October 15, 1983 in Poplar Bluff, MO to David and Patricia (Mathes) Gann.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandpa, Buster Mathes and an uncle, Allen Mathes.
Amanda was a Mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece and granddaughter, but most of all she was a friend to all. Amanda was a light in the life of everyone she knew. She was always there if you needed advice, an ear to listen, a shared sarcastic glance or just a good laugh. Amanda was so many things to so many people. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved the holidays. She enjoyed cooking, reading a good book and video game challenges. She will be deeply missed by all.
Amanda's surviving family includes: her parents, David R. Gann and Patricia A. Gann, of Steelville, MO; one son, Tyler David Vallecillo; a daughter, Kaylee Yeggy, one sister, Krista M. Grayson; her grandmother, Mary Mathes; aunts and uncles, Danny and Linda Foster of Summersville, MO, Robin Harper of Rolla, Cindy Mathes of Desloge, MO, and Angel Mathes and Brent Mathes of Steelville, MO.
A memorial gathering for Amanda N. Gann will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Amanda's children, Tyler and Kaylee.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.