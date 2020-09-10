1/1
Amanda Nicole Gann
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMANDA NICOLE GANN
Amanda Nicole Gann, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 36.
She was born on October 15, 1983 in Poplar Bluff, MO to David and Patricia (Mathes) Gann.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandpa, Buster Mathes and an uncle, Allen Mathes.
Amanda was a Mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece and granddaughter, but most of all she was a friend to all. Amanda was a light in the life of everyone she knew. She was always there if you needed advice, an ear to listen, a shared sarcastic glance or just a good laugh. Amanda was so many things to so many people. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved the holidays. She enjoyed cooking, reading a good book and video game challenges. She will be deeply missed by all.
Amanda's surviving family includes: her parents, David R. Gann and Patricia A. Gann, of Steelville, MO; one son, Tyler David Vallecillo; a daughter, Kaylee Yeggy, one sister, Krista M. Grayson; her grandmother, Mary Mathes; aunts and uncles, Danny and Linda Foster of Summersville, MO, Robin Harper of Rolla, Cindy Mathes of Desloge, MO, and Angel Mathes and Brent Mathes of Steelville, MO.
A memorial gathering for Amanda N. Gann will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Amanda's children, Tyler and Kaylee.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved