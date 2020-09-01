Dr. Andrew Jackson "Jay" Kessinger, IV, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 61.
He was born on September 13, 1958 in Granby, MO to Andrew Jackson Kessinger, III and Virginia (Chase) Kessinger. On December 25, 2004, he married Joy (Harris) Kessinger in St. James, MO.
Dr. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jack Kessinger; his first wife, Tamie Kessinger in 2004; a brother, Clint Price Kessinger; and an uncle, Dr. Harold "Jess" Kessinger.
Dr. Jay was a 1976 graduate of Virburnum, MO High School. He graduated Logan Chiropratic College in 1986. He earned his DABCI Diplomate Status in 2007 designating him as a Chiropractic Internist. Dr. Kessinger has been a Naturopathic Physician for many years. He held Diplomate status in the ACA Council on Nutrition (DACBN). He was a fourth generation chiropractic physician, practicing in the Kessinger Health and Wellness Diagnostic Centre in Rolla, MO. Dr. Kessinger held memberships in the following: Board Member of MCPA (Mo. Chiropractic Physicians Association) and MCPA-PAC, American Chiropractic Association, ACA Council on diagnosis and internal disorders, ACA Council on Nutrition; A-CAM American College for Advancement in Medicine and ANMA American Naturopathic Medical Association. His most important membership was with the First Assembly of God – Rolla.
Dr. Jay was a compassionate doctor and loved people. He had an infectious laugh that could put a smile on anyone's face. He loved his country and was a true patriot. He believed in standing for the flag and the constitution. He cherished his family and becoming a Grandad. But most of all, he loved Jesus and sharing his faith. He knew that he was ready to meet Jesus. He will be missed, but we will meet again.
Dr. Jay will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Joy Kessinger of Rolla; his mother, Virginia Kessinger of Rolla; two sons, Andrew "Andy" Jackson Kessinger, V and wife, Cassie of Sarcoxie, MO and Zachary Lincoln Kessinger of Rolla; one daughter, Ashley Johanna Miller and husband, Josh of Rolla; one brother, Dr. Robert Kessinger and wife, Dr. Christina Kessinger of Rolla; four grandchildren, Jackson Lloyd Kessinger, Zoe Mae Miller, Ransom Alexander Miller and Anna Grace Kessinger; and aunts and uncles, Carl and Margaret Mensch of Tucson, AZ and Loretta Chase of Cottonwood, AZ.
A funeral service for Dr. Jay Kessinger will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly of God – KidCare America or the Dr. Jack Kessinger Memorial DABCI Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.