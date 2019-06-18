|
|
Anna Mae Edgar
Loving wife, sister, and grandmother
Anna Mae Edgar, age 76, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home in Edgar Springs.
Ann was born in Edgar Springs on January 22, 1943 to the late Melvin and Viola (Mace) Harris.
She was united in marriage to the late Glen Edgar on March 29, 1963.
Ann will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes three sons, Kenneth Edgar and wife Jackie, James Edgar, and Roger Edgar and wife Jessica, all of Edgar Springs; three sisters, Mary Blake and husband Henry, Alice Davis, and Sarah Sobolewski and husband Bob; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Edgar; five brothers; one sister; and grandson, Dustin Edgar.
Ann loved spending time with her grandkids, cooking for her family, checking on her cows, and sitting on the porch in her rocking chair.
A funeral service for Anna Edgar will be held at 10 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Roseberry Cemetery in rural Edgar Springs. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Sunday, June 16th at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Roseberry Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019