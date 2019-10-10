|
|
AnnaLytia Nickels Bahr
AnnaLytia Nickels was born on December 9, 1957, in Waynesville, MO, to James and Joyce Nickels. They lived in Laquey near her beloved grandma and other family members, and she was the youngest of four sisters and one brother. Shortly before starting the 3rd grade, her family moved to Rolla. Because their home was on Salem Ave., AnnaLytia attended nearby Mark Twain Elementary School and then continued on to Rolla Junior High, Rolla Freshman High, and Rolla High. Although she was officially a member of the graduating class of 1976, she completed her coursework in December of 1975.
AnnaLytia liked horses, music, and reading; as often as possible, she escaped to a branch in a tree and got lost in a book. During her childhood summers, she enjoyed trail rides and church camps. From her parents, she learned the value of hard work and was a popular and very busy babysitter.
In the same month that she finished high school, she married Bill Bahr, who was her perfect match - the farmer of her dreams. They raised four sons, satisfying another hope - having a house of (only) boys. Besides supporting her husband with his work and running their household, AnnaLytia also took the lead developing the Timberline subdivision off Soest Rd.
After the boys had left home, she started to work for Rolla Public Schools as the Title I Parent Involvement Coordinator. Not surprisingly, AnnaLytia was appreciated by parents and teachers and adored by the elementary school students. At work and play, she was social, thoughtful, generous, extremely strong, and loads of fun; in fact, her grandchildren were amused by MeeMaw's silliness. She took pleasure in antiques, auctions, driving back roads, cooking, entertaining, and connecting with distant relatives.
On October 7, 2019, AnnaLytia passed peacefully at their farm in Wesco after a long, valiant battle with cancer which cut her life too short. However, she had unwavering faith about going to a better place. Her bright light will continue to glow in the memories her friends and family have of her - and many say there were few in this area of Missouri who didn't know her.
Those she cared about most deeply - her family - include: her husband Bill; son Charlie, wife Crystal, and grandchildren Piper and Tinsley; son Travis, wife Amanda (Mandy), and grandchildren Owen, Truitt, Genevieve, and Jocelyn; son Ben, wife Traci, and grandchildren Wyatt, Lily, Adeline, and Mabel; son Jared, wife Melissa, and grandchildren Hadley and Knox; sisters Marlene Gorman, Barbara Wilson, Connie Simmons, and Jayma Nickels; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. Her parents, her brother Charlie Nickels, and her nephew Rodney Wilson preceded her in death.
There will be a visitation at Greentree Christian Church in Rolla on Friday, October 11, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. On Saturday, October 12, a funeral service will be held at Greentree Christian Church in Rolla at 10:00 am, followed by a burial service at Idumea Baptist Church and Cemetery (25975 Sherwood Ln., Laquey).
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Greentree Christian Church in the name of AnnaLytia Bahr.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019