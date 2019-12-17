Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forum Christian Church
3900 Forum Blvd
Columbia, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Forum Christian Church
3900 Forum Blvd
Columbia, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ariel Montague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ariel R. M. Montague


2005 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ariel R. M. Montague Obituary
Ariel R. M. Montague, 14, of Fulton passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Phelps County Hospital surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 21st from 11 am to 1 pm at Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd, Columbia, MO. The funeral services will be held at 1 pm.
Ariel was born on October 7, 2005 in Columbia, MO. Ariel was the beloved daughter James I. Kaley and Sara R. M. (Montague) Kaley.
Ariel was a talented young soul. She was a fighter, never gave up on anything. She was brilliant, funny, gorgeous, independent, strong, loving, boujee and authentic.
Ariel loved singing, dancing and acting. She was amazing at all of it. Ariel wanted to be a model, singer and rapper. She already had modeling offers. That freckled nose of hers got her everything she wanted. Ariel was a cheerleader, she did all her cheers with grace and positive vibes to her, she loved it. She had hair down her back and she took pride in it. She was always there for anyone who needed someone. She gave the best advice, and was right 95% of the time. Which she knew she had a giant heart, and a kind soul.
Left to reminisce her elegant and bright memories are her loving parents James I. Kaley and Sara R.M (Montague) Kaley, Brothers Romeo A. C. Montague and Bridger Ewings and her sisters and best friends Raven E. M Montague and Gaberiela R. N. Kaley. Grandparents Derril Montague of Jacksonville, MO, Elizabeth Milesof Auxvasse, MO, Robert Kaley of Farmington, MO, Regina Barker of Farmington, MO. Too many Aunt, Uncles and cousins to name. She was very loved and will never be forgotten. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ariel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -