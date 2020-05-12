|
Arnold E Vanover was born in the heart of coal country on June 27, 1935. He transitioned to his heavenly home on May 8, 2020.
He was strong in his faith and was an active member of over 31 years at Fort Wyman Baptist Church, here in Rolla. He now is rejoicing in God's glory. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War and at Panama Canal.
While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and at the urging of a fellow service member, he met the love of his life, Ms. Rebecca Carroll. Arnold and Becky were wed in 1959 and from that union six children were born. After his military career, Arnold settled on a career as a heavy machine operator with the Railroad. He worked for the Chessie Railway System for numerous years until a back injury ended his career. With an early retirement and the sudden loss of their oldest son, Arnold and Becky decided to return home to Missouri. Life was an adventure for the two of them, work and travel took them to places such as Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Florida and of course right back to Rolla, Becky's hometown. They shared 50 glorious years together until Becky's passing just shortly after their anniversary date.
Arnold is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, his children: Cathy, Keith, Paul, Laurie, Cindy and an infant daughter: sisters, Florence, Betty, Flora and Laura.
He leaves behind to honor him, his wife Barbara, his six granddaughters: Barb, Sandy, Melissa, Angie, Julie and Deanna, 14 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, sister Fannie Watson, brother Randall (Jeanie)Vanover, sister-in-law Donna Hatfield and many nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
The family would like to extend their greatest love and appreciation to the following: Ty and Jennifer Patamore and family, the staff of Three Rivers Hospice (especially Katie and Kesya), Dr. Coble and staff and the staff at Delbert Day Cancer Center.
A funeral service for Arnold Vanover will be held at 10 am Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment with military honors will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, May 14th at Null and Son with social distancing guidelines being followed.
Memorial contributions in Arnold's memory are suggested to the Ft. Wyman Baptist Church or .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020