Authur Thomas Murphy, Jr.
Loving husband, father, son, and brother
Arthur Thomas Murphy Jr., of Newburg, MO, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 92.
He was born in St. Louis, MO on January 2, 1927 to the late Arthur Murphy Sr. and Delia Louise (Aubuchon) Murphy.
On July 9, 1947 he married Helen J. McGowen and they were later blessed with two sons. Mrs. Murphy preceded him in death on June 2, 2006.
Mr. Murphy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served honorably from 1944-1946.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his two sons, Dennis Murphy and wife Michele, of St. Charles, MO and Michael Murphy, of Newburg, MO; four grandchildren, Shannen Hahn, Jason Murphy, Thomas Murphy, and Patrick Murphy; four great grandchildren; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Arthur Murphy will be held at 11 am Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 10 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019