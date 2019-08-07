|
Audrey Lee Callen
Loving wife, mother, sister and Nan
Audrey Lee Callen, loving wife, mother, sister, and Nan passed away Sunday, August 4th. She was born September 29, 1955 to the late Blake Hinton and Margret Duer. She married Ernie Callen on July 29, 1981, and they were blessed with two children.
Audrey earned a Masters degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and touched many lives as a teacher and guidance counselor at Newburg High School. After a nearly 30 year career she retired in 2010 to become a full time Nan to her grandchildren and a part time traveler.
Audrey is survived by her husband Ernie Callen, of Rolla, MO; her children, Christopher Callen and wife Kaitlin, of Rolla, MO and Sarah Nichols and husband Ryan, of Littleton, CO; mother, Margaret Duer and husband Russ, of Brownsville, TX; brother, Jim Hinton and wife Rita, of Jefferson City, MO; sisters Sherri Greer and Joe, of Orlando, FL and Dana Kintner and husband Carl, of Columbia, MO; and grandchildren, Ruby Callen, Harper Callen, and Lottie Callen.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11-1pm at James & Gahr Mortuary in Rolla, MO. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to be made in Audrey's name to the Rolla Animal Shelter. Cards are available at all James and Gahr Mortuary locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019