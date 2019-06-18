|
|
BARBARA R. KOVAL
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and educator
Mrs. Barbara R. Koval, age 85 years, of Rolla, Mo. passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor surrounded by family.
Barbara was born on May 9, 1934 in Syracuse, New York a daughter of Benedict and Molly (Rose) Glenn. She was married on March 24, 1957 in Syracuse, New York to Leslie Robert Koval.
Barbara graduated from high school in Syracuse and received her teaching certification from Brockport State Teacher's College. She later earned her Master's in Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia to further her lifelong passion in education.
While her children were young, Barbara was a homemaker and part time teacher who took great pride in raising her three children. Their family lived in New York, California and a brief time in Brazil supporting Les in his teaching efforts during the years before their final move to Rolla. Barbara had an adventurous spirit, when the opportunity arose in 1969 for Les to teach at the Federal University in Rio de Janeiro on a US Government project, she led the charge to take the job and relocate for the two-year assignment. This was a monumental experience that enriched her family greatly. It also motivated Les and her later in life to host numerous foreign Mechanical Engineering students attending Missouri University of Science & Technology (MS&T) in Rolla and made them feel at home.
Barbara was a dedicated educator for over 30 years and touched so many people's lives. She was great with people, she had such a warm, caring, engaging and generous personality. Barbara will be remembered best as a second-grade teacher, having taught 18 years in the Fort Leonard Wood School District. She remained active into her retirement years, when she served as President of The Phelps County Retired Teachers and Public School Personnel Association. Her generosity and commitment to education shined the most when she quietly saved money for years and surprised her husband upon his retirement as a Professor in 2002 by funding the Leslie R. and Barbara R. Koval Endowed Scholarship for Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering students at MS&T where he taught for 30 years.
Barbara was a member of Temple Beth-El in Jefferson City and cherished the relationships she made through her faith. Her strong faith and humble values made Barbara very civic minded as she volunteered for several local organizations. Most notably the Presbyterian Manor Nursing Home in Rolla, where she ironically spent her final days. She also cherished time volunteering as a teacher's assist at the Truman Elementary School.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband during their retirement to experience different cultures. They traveled to Israel three times to visit the Holy Land, Italy, Spain, Northern Europe, Turkey, Costa Rica, Brazil, Alaska, on numerous cruises and to their favorite spot, Hawaii where the family celebrated Barbara & Les' 50th wedding anniversary. Barbara was an avid reader, who was continually learning and enjoyed knitting in her free time.
She was the foundation that her children built their lives around. Barbara instilled in them the importance of family values, patience, and unconditional love. She will be remembered as the best Grandma you could imagine; she loved her five grandchildren dearly and never missed a birthday, graduation or special event. If she couldn't attend an event, there was always a phone call or card. Barbara was the same with her many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include: her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Leslie Koval; three children, Marshall A. Koval of Seattle, Wa, Deborah J. Andrews (Bernie) of Columbia, Mo. and Jerald H. Koval (Lisa) of Eldon, Mo.; one sister, Irene Bowman of Palm Bay, Fl.; one brother, Albert Glenn (Barbara) of Daytona Beach, Fl.; five grandchildren, Lauren Koval, Bennett Andrews, Jessica Koval, Cole Andrews and Dylan Griswold; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her and Les' parents, sister-in-law Pam Glenn, brother-in-law, Al Bowman and sisters-in-law, Lilian Wynar, Ruth Sweedler and Millie Gerowitz and their husbands.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Temple Beth-El, 318 Monroe Street, Jefferson City, Mo. 65101 or to the Leslie R. and Barbara R. Koval Endowed Scholarship for Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering at MS&T.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
www.freemanmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019