Betty Jane (Whiting) Lemp, of Rolla, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 97.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Louis where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Warren O. Lemp.
A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Rolla.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory are suggested to the Rolla Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the .
Memorial contributions should to sent to the care of the Null and Son Funeral Home, 1010 kingshighway, Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
