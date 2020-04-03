|
|
Betty Jane (Whiting) Lemp, of Rolla, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 97.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Louis where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Warren O. Lemp.
A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Rolla.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory are suggested to the Rolla Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the .
Memorial contributions should to sent to the care of the Null and Son Funeral Home, 1010 kingshighway, Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020