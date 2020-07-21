Betty Jane Lemp
Betty Jane Lemp passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born Oct. 24, 1922 in St. Louis, MO, the eldest daughter of Guy and Norma Whiting. She grew up a child of the Depression and came of age during WWII. Introduced by a cousin at church, Betty married Warren Lemp on April 14, 1945.
During the Korean War, Warren was recalled to military service and the young family moved to Spokane, Washington and Sacramento, California. When Warren was sent to Guam, Betty remained in California with two small children. At the conclusion of military service, the family returned to St. Louis.
Betty went back to work as a church secretary when her children reached college age, retiring in 1973. In 1982, Betty and Warren moved to Rolla, MO to be near their grandchildren and enjoy the Ozarks. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe and were devoted to each other for 61 years until Warren's death in 2006.
Betty was an active member of 1st Presbyterian Church and for the past 2 1/2 years, a resident of Presbyterian Manor, where she received excellent and loving care.
Family was everything to Betty. She is survived by daughter Cheryl Koederitz (Lenn), son Richard Lemp (Carolyn); grandchildren Kris Melcher (Jeff), Kyle Koederitz (Marie), and Kerri Morris (Ty); great-grandchildren Isabella and Jack Melcher, Brandon, Owen, and Logan Koederitz, and Baileigh, Sydney, Kolby, and Jace Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Jacqueline.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at 1st Presbyterian Church on July 25 at 2:00 p.m. Masks will be worn and social distancing observed. Arrangements were through Null and Son. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the American Heart Association
.