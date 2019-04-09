|
|
BETTY JEAN CLEVELAND
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother
Betty Jean Cleveland of Springfield, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born October 8, 1926 in Sweet Springs, MO to the late Francis Leland and Hazel (Stiles) Heinen. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1944, and on March 14, 1947 she married Harold William Cleveland in St. John's Lutheran Church in Hannibal MO. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2008.
Three children were born in this union: Michael Wayne Cleveland (Becky) of Omaha, NE, Patricia Ann Herron of Springfield, MO, and Jane Mitchell Windom (James) of Austin, TX. She is survived by four grandchildren: William P. Herron (Sunny) of Parker, CO, Kristen E. Cleveland (Scott Phillips) of Springfield, MO, Jennifer M. Platz (Sean) of Austin, TX, and Sarah K. Cleveland (Scott Schreiter) of Bellevue, NE, and three great-grandchildren: Caleb B. Herron, Samuel B. Herron both of Parker, CO, and Sagan E. Phillips of Springfield, MO. She is also survived by a dear friend, In Hui Cleveland, of Bellevue, NE a half-brother Kimber Greene of Moberly, MO, a step-sister, Penny Richardson (Bill) of Oswego, Il, a brother-in-law, Dale Cleveland (Faye) of Pharr, TX, half-niece Heather Greene Dodd, and other half-nieces and nephews, and a host of longtime friends.
She was an active charter member of the Rolla Miniature Club, and active with the Miner Retiree's Association. She was employed by the Electrical Engineering Dept., MST, and then with the Campus Police Dept. until she retired.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Betty Cleveland will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 am at Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla, MO. A visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Russell House of Rolla or St. Jude's Hospital.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019