Betty Jean Lawrence
Betty Jean Lawrence, of Rolla, MO, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 83.
She was born on April 20, 1936 to the late William Clarence and Alta Fay (Kinder) Edgar between the communities of Kimbill and Craddock near Edgar Springs, MO, the youngest of four girls.
She was married to Elsworth Lawrence of Bethalto, IL on June 20, 1959 at the Edgar Springs Church of Christ. To this union they adopted three children, Susan, Deborah, and Gaylon. Elsworth passed away on July 1, 2015.
Betty retired as an industrial seamstress from the Lee Co. V.F. Corp. in Houston, MO with twenty-eight years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Edgar Springs Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mike Sickler, her sister, Florine Harris and her brothers-in-law, Edward Harris, Dan Leonard and Charles Frank Harris.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her children,
Susan Hoss, of Rolla, Debbie Sickler, of Edgar Springs, and Gaylon Lawrence, also of Edgar Springs; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her sisters, Denzil Leonard, of Evansville IN and Ella Stanton, of Terre Haute, IN; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Betty Lawrence will be held at 1 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Thursday beginning at noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairhaven Children's Home in Strafford, MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019