Betty F. (Lewis) Light, age 87, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born in Edgar Springs, MO, on December 22, 1932, to the late Elmer and Opal (O'Haver) Lewis.
On June 18, 1952 she married Don Light, who survives.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Donna (Light) Feeler.
Also preceding her were her sister, Mary L. Rice and three brothers, Hermann, Edward, and Jim Lewis.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Don Light; children, Steve Light (Teresa), Susan Hellem (Jim) and Diane Light (Janet); her brother, Robert "Bob" Lewis (Beverly); son-in-law, Gary Feeler (Ima Jean). Other survivors who were the sparkle in her eyes - her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ryan Feeler (Alissha) and their children, Brady, Luke and Caleb; Amy Adam (Don), Justin Light, Lindsey Ruiz and her daughter, Gaby, and Leighton Williams (Shaun).
Each of these grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought immeasurable joy to her and in turn to each of them.
Betty loved her family – all of it!, nieces, nephews, cousins, immediate and extended and others who were simply brought into the fold. She always said, "There's nothing like family" and if you didn't have family, she would welcome you to be a part of hers.
Betty lived out her Christian Faith on a daily basis and was an active member of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla for 45 years.
Due to current Covid concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service. A public "Celebration of Life" service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory are suggested to the Goldschmidt Cancer Center at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020