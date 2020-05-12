Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Lewis) Light


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Lewis) Light Obituary
Betty F. (Lewis) Light, age 87, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born in Edgar Springs, MO, on December 22, 1932, to the late Elmer and Opal (O'Haver) Lewis.
On June 18, 1952 she married Don Light, who survives.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Donna (Light) Feeler.
Also preceding her were her sister, Mary L. Rice and three brothers, Hermann, Edward, and Jim Lewis.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Don Light; children, Steve Light (Teresa), Susan Hellem (Jim) and Diane Light (Janet); her brother, Robert "Bob" Lewis (Beverly); son-in-law, Gary Feeler (Ima Jean). Other survivors who were the sparkle in her eyes - her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ryan Feeler (Alissha) and their children, Brady, Luke and Caleb; Amy Adam (Don), Justin Light, Lindsey Ruiz and her daughter, Gaby, and Leighton Williams (Shaun).
Each of these grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought immeasurable joy to her and in turn to each of them.
Betty loved her family – all of it!, nieces, nephews, cousins, immediate and extended and others who were simply brought into the fold. She always said, "There's nothing like family" and if you didn't have family, she would welcome you to be a part of hers.
Betty lived out her Christian Faith on a daily basis and was an active member of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla for 45 years.
Due to current Covid concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service. A public "Celebration of Life" service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory are suggested to the Goldschmidt Cancer Center at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -