Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Billie Jean (Chandler) Sadler


1926 - 2019
Billie Jean (Chandler) Sadler Obituary
Billie Jean Sadler
Billie Jean Sadler, of Stover, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 93.
She was born on December 1, 1926 in Laclede County, MO to the late John Frank Chandler and Ethel (Bingaman) Chandler. On November 24, 1945 she married LeeRoy Sadler in Bolivar, MO. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1996.
Billie Jean was a 5th grade teacher in the Rolla elementary schools for many years. She enjoyed needle work and mowing the lawn. She loved attending church.
She will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: one son, Jerry Sadler and wife Anne of Stover, MO; a daughter, Joyce Bridges and husband Stan of Jackson, MO; three grandchildren, Brian Sadler, Michael Sadler and Patti Lynn Bridges; nine great grandchildren, Katelyn, Cora, Andrew, Austin, Braden, Madelyn, Matt, Shaelyn and Jase; one great great grandchild, Kenna; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken and Lorene Drewel, Glenda Wade and Velma Sadler.
A funeral service for Billie Jean Sadler will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veteran's Home in St. James. MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
