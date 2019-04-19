|
|
BILLY FRANKLIN FARRAR, SR.
Beloved husband, father, and hobbyist
Billy Franklin Farrar, Sr., of Rolla, passed away surrounded by his children on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 92.
He was born on December 26, 1926 in Advance, MO to the late Franklin Farrar and Edith (Humphrey) Farrar.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in by death his wife, Ilma; one son, Mark Shane Farrar; four sisters, Juanita, Mary, Dorothy and Jane; and one brother, Carl.
As a young man he was a farmer on the family farm in southeast Missouri. In December of 1944, two weeks before his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During WWII, he was assigned to the USS Diablo. After WWII ended, he enrolled at the University of MO in Columbia for two years and then returned to the military to the newly formed United States Air Force. He spent the next 26 years in the Air Force with various intelligence/communications assignments and was promoted up the ranks. He retired in October of 1971 as a Lt. Colonel. He earned numerous commendations including the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Award. Following retirement, he taught electronics at RTI for 10 years.
Billy had so many interests. His ham radio call sign was W0EOG. Because of his interest in astronomy, he built his own telescope. He also enjoyed bee keeping and harvesting honey. If he wanted to learn a new hobby or skill, he would pick up a book and learn how. Billy enjoyed reading, wood working, metal work, building radios and book binding; most of which were started on the dining room table.
Billy loved his country. He was loved by his family. He was a good man.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: seven children, Bill Farrar, Jr. and wife Judy of Spring, TX, Wayne Farrar and wife Becky, of Rolla, MO, April Kilroy and husband Gerard of Brunswick, GA, Neal Farrar and wife Lori of Springfield, MO, Alison Kinkead and husband Millard of Pevely, MO, Mary Farrar and companion Anthony of St. James, MO and Brett Farrar and wife Claire of Adelaide, Australia; two sisters, Verda Lee Minton of Katy, TX and Alice Ketcher of Cape Girardeau, MO; twelve grandchildren, Brian, Renee, Matthew, Ruth, Mitchell, Kyle, Hailey, Claire, Cody, Jenna, Kyle and Damien; four great grandchildren, Kalyn, Amanda, Benjamin and Wyatt; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
A graveside service for Billy F. Farrar, Sr. will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO, 63825. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Delbert Day Cancer Institute.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019