Bonnie Zella Mathis, of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in Hartshorn, Missouri on December 28, 1946 to the late Calvin and Iva (Day) Gale.
Bonnie earned her Master's Degree in counseling and worked with many families in Phelps, and surrounding counties, while she had a private practice in Rolla for over thirty years. She had a fondness for all living things, but especially cats. She always had a special place in her heart for cats and was always rescuing them and taking them in for safety. She had an appreciation for art of all types, but she was particularly fond of Monet. Before opening her private practice, Bonnie enjoyed traveling abroad and spending time outdoors admiring all that nature had to offer. She was always known for her cooking and baking, especially her bread. She was generous with her baking and often shared it with others. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Garey of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Brenna of Rolla, MO and Kira (Anthony) of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Xander, Colton and Maddie; sisters, Nova of St. Charles, MO, Mary, Orpha (Bob) and Irma of Texas County, Missouri; sister-in-law, Nadine of Texas County, MO; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by brothers, Owen and Doan and one sister, Mildred.
Funeral service for Bonnie Mathis will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with family friend, Paul Adair, officiating. Memorials are suggested to World Wildlife Fund or the Whisker Stop. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019