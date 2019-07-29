|
Brady Allen Wilson
Beloved son, brother and friend
Brady Allen Wilson, of Rolla, MO, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 19 as a result of a motor vehicle collision.
He was born on July 6, 2000 in Rolla, MO to Michael Wilson and Heather (Aaron) Wilson.
Brady enjoyed hunting, fishing and working outdoors. He also liked playing video games, playing guitar and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Bill and Hazel Aaron, his grandfather, Allen Wilson and an uncle, Larry Wilson.
Brady will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his father, Michael Wilson and wife Tammy; his mother, Heather Wilson of Rolla; one brother, Cody Wilson; a sister, Shayla Theilen; grandparents, Richard and Deena Aaron, Gloria Green and Gary and Bonnie Broadway; one nephew; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service for Brady A. Wilson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rhea Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019