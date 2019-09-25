|
|
Brenda Carleen Hines
Brenda Carleen (Yowell) Hines was born on August 7, 1952 to Carl and Goldie (Dismuke) Yowell in St. Louis, MO. She passed from this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 67.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Hines; parents, Carl and Goldie Yowell; and three brothers, Larry Yowell, Carlie Yowell and Johnnie Scott.
Brenda married Jackie Edward Hines on January 8, 1972. They had three children; Rebecca, Jason and Chalon. Brenda was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Brenda loved shopping at Walmart and the Dollar Store, family time, cooking for an army, babysitting her great grandson Braxton, talking to anyone and everyone (she never met a stranger), but most importantly, her main hobby was being the best mom and grandma that has ever been.
Brenda is survived by two sons, Jason and wife Stephanie Hines and grandsons, Marshall and Wyatt, all of St. Charles, MO; Chalon and wife Sarah Hines and granddaughter, Jillian, all of Alton, IL; three granddaughters, Brittaney and husband Zach Gray and great grandson Braxton of Rolla, MO; Hannah and husband Jacob Russell of Abilene, TX and Madison Thomas and fiancé Dakota DeShurley of St. James, MO. Brenda is also survived by one sister, Geraldine Huenefeld of Butler, MO; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Yowell of Sapulpa, OK. She also leaves behind many close and extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Brenda C. Hines will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Smith Cemetery in Edgar Springs, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019